Wickstrom, James Leland Feb 3, 1927 - Jul 13, 2018 Age 91. Omaha. Survived by wife, Lorelei Wickstrom of Lyons, NE; daughters, Cindi (Kent) Kuehn of Omaha, and Jayne (Scott) Palmer of Wayzata, MN; son, Steve (Kathy) Wickstrom of Omaha; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and brother, Lindy (Alvera) Wickstrom of Brookings, SD. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 17, 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St. Omaha. NO VISITATION. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with MILITARY HONORS: Tuesday at 2:30pm at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, NE. MEMORIALS: Lutheran Church of the Master, or Shriners of Omaha. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE 402-685-5673 www.pelanfuneralservices.com

