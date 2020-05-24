Wicina, Robert "Bob" Charles

Wicina, Robert "Bob" Charles Age 78 Robert "Bob" Charles Wicina, of Palm City, FL, passed away April 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Ames, NE, and had been a resident of Palm City for 18 years, having relocated from Stilwell, KS. Bob was a Registered Professional Engineer, and had a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nebraska. His career spanned decades as an engineer at several power plants before retirement. He started out as a nuclear test engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi. He then went on to become First Plant Manager at Fort Calhoun Nuclear Station during construction, start up, and initial operation, eventually being promoted to Senior Reactor Operator. Subsequent to his duties as plant manager, he was manager of engineering at Omaha Public Power District, and then went to Black and Veatch. He was recognized as Engineer of the Year two years in a row and was a member of American Society of Mechanical Engineers and National Society of Professional Engineers. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Wicina of Palm City; daughter, Dr. Genon Wicina and her husband, Michael Burvenich of Palm City; and two grandchildren, Sophia Burvenich and Samantha Burvenich. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Wicina; and a sister, Donna Bowsman. Services will be held at a later date. Forest Hills Memorial Park & Palm City Chapel 2001 SW Murphy Rd, Palm City, FL 34990 | (772) 287-8484

