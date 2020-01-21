Wichman, Marvin William

Wichman, Marvin William July 21, 1935 - January 15, 2020 Marvin was born on July 21, 1935 in Norfolk, NE, to Ruben and Velma (Warnecke) Wichman. Marvin passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020. Marvin is survived by his adored children: Kathy Mummert, Beverly Dumke (Jim), Janet Harpham and Marva Wichman; revered brother, Don Wichman; and beloved grandchildren: Joshua Mummert, Nick Dumke (Kassy), Ally Dumke, Sydney Harpham, Ryan Harpham and Hope Harpham. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy; parents, Ruben and Velma Wichman; and brother, Richard Wichman. A CELEBRATION LUNCHEON to honor Marvin's life will be held at the Omaha Association for the Deaf at 4050 Hillsdale Avenue, Omaha, NE 68107 on Saturday, February 1st, 12-3pm central. The family is asking that all attendees wear red, white or black in honor of his favorite Huskers. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

