Wichman, Dale C. September 6, 1934 - January 26, 2020 Dale C. Wichman, age 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in Belle Plaine, IA, on Sept. 6, 1934 to the late Elmer and Melissa (Seidel) Wichman. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Western Electric. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darold Wichman; sister, Phyllis Drennan. Dale is survived by his wife of 63 years, Liz Wichman; children, Michael Wichman (Michelle), Susan Spring (Ray Laferriere), Sandra Washa (Edward); Julie Wichman; brother, David Wichman (Phyllis); granddaughters, Sara McCoy (Greg), Jennifer Smith, Jamie Smith; great-granddaughters, Madison and Sawyer. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials in his honor. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

