Wichert, Gerald L. "Jerry" March 24, 1939 - January 22, 2020 Survived by wife, Andrea; daughters, Susan Hopping (Mark), Julie Wichert; grandchildren, Tyler and Katie Hopping; brothers, Jack (Lexie), Leo (Barb); sisters, Marilyn Selk (Leo), Mo Phelps; nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: Monday, January 27th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, January 28th, 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

