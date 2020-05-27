Wichert, Barbara Ann April 14, 1942 - May 25, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Mary Alice Stevens. Survived by beloved husband and best friend, Leo; children, Donna (Bill) Needham, JoAnn (Andy) Stephens, Louis (Colleen) Loges, Mary Loges, Lisa (Alan) Bartunek, Vicki (Chad) Whisnant, Sandy (Jose) Santos and Michael (Marie) Wichert; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Terry (Linda) Stevens and Dianna (Ralph) McCarty. VISITATION: Thursday, May 28th, 57pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, May 29th, 10am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials requested to the Alzheimer's Association, Omaha. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

