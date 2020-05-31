Wiater, Arthur A.

Wiater, Arthur A. July 9, 1929 - May 23, 2020 Arthur A. Wiater, age 90, of Lincoln NE, passed into Eternal Life on May 23, 2020. Mr. Wiater was born on July 9, 1929 to Frank and Julia (Bonk) Wiater in Columbus, NE. Arthur worked as an Internal Auditor for the General Accounting Office and the Federal Highway Administration. Prior he served in the Army-Air Force during WWII. During his free time he was a master of all trades; he was an electrician, plumber, car mechanic for five cars while his daughters were in school, he volunteered his mechanical skill to work on the Parish School's buses, he took community college classes to learn TV repair and underground sprinkler installation, he even built his own tractor for hauling and snow removal. He was smart having graduated from High School at 16 to learning computers and the Internet in his 80's. Most of all he was first and always a loving, supportive husband and father. Survived by his wife, Norma; daughters, Linda Wiater, Cathy (Barry) Fluckey, and Karen (Bill) Edwards; sister, Agnes Strenger; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Andrew, Francis, Adelaide, Zetta, Allan and Clare. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 2, 10:30am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Fr. Justin Wylie will Celebrate. Interment will be St. Patrick's/St. Joseph's Cemetery in Platte Center, NE. Fr. Joe Miksch will Celebrate. A ROSARY will be said at 10am on Tuesday at the Church. Memorials are suggested to Cathedral School, or may be given in the form of Masses. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

