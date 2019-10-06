Whye, Sandria Lisette

Whye, Sandria Lisette May 29, 1959 - September 30, 2019 Age 60. Sandy Whye died unexpectedly in her sleep during the night of Sept. 29-30. Born on May 29, 1959, in Savannah, GA, to Harry and Dorothy Whye, who predeceased her, Sandy attended various schools while moving in a military family. She graduated from Bellevue East High School in 1977. She attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, where she graduated in April, 1982, with an Associates in Occupational Studies Degree, majoring in Culinary Arts. Later, she chef'd in Zurich and on Saint Martin in the Lesser Antilles. She returned to Omaha in the 1980s and worked in restaurants including Delice Bakery, Dante, The Baking Company, The Market Basket and M's Pub where she created, among other foods, the Carrot Dog that remains on its menu. She was most recently employed in the restaurant in First Data Resources. Sandy loved working with plants, creating imaginative surreal paintings and drawings, and listening to music, especially that of Philip Glass. Many also loved her artistry in the kitchens and whimsical sense of humor, particularly around Halloween. Sandy is survived by her brothers, Don (Wan Yu), Aiea, HI; and Mike (Dorie Stone), Council Bluffs, IA; nieces, Nikki Schiffhauer of Orlando, FL, and Meredith Whye of Madison, WI; and nephews, Graham Whye of Portland, OR; and Alex Whye, of Chicago, IL. Private funeral. A celebration of Sandy's life is pending. The graphite image of Sandy Whye was created 1990 by her good friend Kent Bellows. Memorials should be sent to the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, 3303 Leavenworth St., Omaha, NE 68105.

