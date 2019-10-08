Whye, Sandria Lisette

Whye, Sandria Lisette May 29, 1959 - September 30, 2019 Age 60. Sandy Whye died in her sleep during the night of Sept. 29-30. Born on May 29, 1959, in Savannah, GA, to Harry and Dorothy Whye, who predeceased her. Sandy attended various schools and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, in April, 1982. After working as a chef in Zurich and the Lesser Antilles, she returned to working with Omaha restaurants. She was most recently employed in the restaurant in First Data Resources. Sandy loved working with plants, creating imaginative surreal paintings and drawings, and listening to music, especially that of Philip Glass. Sandy is survived by her brothers, Don (Wan Yu), Aiea, HI; and Mike (Dorie Stone), Council Bluffs, IA; nieces, Nikki Schiffhauer of Orlando, FL; and Meredith Whye of Madison, WI; and nephews, Graham Whye of Portland, OR; and Alex Whye, of Chicago, IL. Private funeral. CELEBRATION OF SANDY'S LIFE for relatives and friends at the Benson Park Pavilion, Sunday, Oct. 13, 1-4pm. The graphite image of Sandy Whye was created 1990 by her good friend Kent Bellows. Memorials should be sent to the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, c/o Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68102. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

