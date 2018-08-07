Whitten, Bea Age 92 - August 4, 2018 Survived by sons, Edward (Ana), Wilmington, OH; Bob (Maria), Aurora, CO; Ruth Whitten of Omaha. FUNERAL: Friday, August 10, 10:30am, Dorr and Clark Funeral Home, Falls City, NE, with Visitation one hour prior to service. DORR AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME 2303 Harlan St. Falls City, NE 68355 402-245-2424 www.Dorrandclark.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.