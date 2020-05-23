Whitted, Richard D. III "Rick"

Whitted, Richard D. III "Rick" November 9, 1956 - May 14, 2020 Age 63, died unexpectedly at his home in Tucson AZ of natural causes. Rick grew up in Gretna, NE, he attended the University of Nebraska and received his engineering degree from Arizona State University. He is survived by his son, Richard "Nick" (Shawna) of Phoenix, AZ; and daughter, Chelsea of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Trey, Trinity, Alonso, Nicky, and Hayden; parents, Joyce Lively of Gretna and Dick (Wendy) Whitted of Nampa ID; sisters, Debra (Jim) Bayer of St. Augustine, FL; Julie ( Mark) Filmer of Bentonville AR; nieces and nephews. Family services will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Whitted, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

