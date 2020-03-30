Whitney, William L.

Whitney, William L. May 27, 1938 - March 28, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Idona; his children, Isadora (Christopher) Timerman, Lusell Pia, Tiffany Whitney, Mary Ann Whitney, Michael Whitney, and Mark Whitney; granddaughters, Amber (Ryan) Ludlow, and Faith Timerman; great-grandson, Cameron; and brother, Jim Whitney. Private Funeral Services with the Interment of the Urn at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Whitney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.