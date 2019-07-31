Whitney, Roger C. September 15, 1948 - July 18, 2019 Roger C. Whitney, age 70, passed away July 18, 2019 at his home in Kansas City, MO. He was born Sept. 15, 1948, in Omaha, NE, the only child of Roger Z. and Margaret A. (Hoschar) Whitney. Roger graduated from Omaha South HS and received his bachelor's degree from the UNO, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Debra Diane (Struthers) Whitney. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Nickolas Ruffcorn, and granddaughters, Whitney and Danielle of KC, MO. A Life Celebration Potluck gathering will be held on Aug. 17th, from 12-3pm, at Hansom Park Pavilion, 3201 Woolworth Ave., Omaha, NE. www.parklawnfunerals.com

