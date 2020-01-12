Whitney, Major Robert M., United States Air Force October 11, 1986 - January 8, 2020 Age 33. Preceded in death by father-in-law Gary Tanner. Survived by wife Shawna (married on January 29, 2011); children, Levi (7), Audrey (4), Clara (3) and Zebulon (1); parents, Mike and J. Whitney; brother, Tom Whitney (Jessica); niece and nephews, Skyler, Zoey and Owen; and mother-in-law Laury Tanner. Bob and his family were stationed at Offutt Air Force Base since May of 2017. He enjoyed his work, he looked forward to playing golf in his off-duty hours, and he loved spending precious quality time with his family. He served his Church and his God diligently and faithfully. The Bellevue and Omaha communities will greatly miss Bob. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 14th, 11am at Emmaus Bible Church, 4501 South 23rd Street, Omaha. INTERMENT: Friday, January 17th, 10am at U. S. Air Force Academy Cemetery, CO. Memorials can be made out to Shawna Whitney through www.emmausbiblechurch.org/online-giving. Please note Shawna Whitney when giving. Full obituary and service details can be found at https://bellevuefuneralchapel.com/ BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

