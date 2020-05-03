Whitney, Dorine L. May 30, 1926 - April 25, 2020 Age 93. Preceded in death by husband Bill, CMSgt USAF (Ret). Survived by children, Mary Lou Sargent (Tom), Ruth Ann Cook (David) and Bill Whitney Jr.; grandchildren: Piper McGehe (Jason), Heather Crain (Travis), Courtney Haines, and Ben Fisher; great-grandchldren: Sage McGehe, Bryn McGehe, Ella Crain and Cooper Crain. Private Family Service at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Visiting Nursing Association (VNA) or www.vna.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

