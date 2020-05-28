Whitney, Charles Edward Charles Edward Whitney, Age 58, of Omaha passed away May 23rd. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am, Friday, May 29th Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2207 Wirt St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. FUNERAL SERVICE: will be live stream at Sacred Heart Parish Omaha. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

