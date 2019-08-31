Whitmore, Margaret S. "Peggy

Whitmore, Margaret S. "Peggy" May 8, 1945 - August 28, 2019 Age 74, of Omaha, passed away peacefully, was born in Sioux City, IA to the R.E. Dillon family. Peggy enjoyed over 40 years of teaching within Omaha Public Schools, Millard West, Red Cloud, and Ponca high schools. A favored teacher and mentor, she received the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award in 1988. She is survived by children, Robert, Omaha, Sheila, Reno, NV, and James Whitmore, Bend, OR; grandchildren, Silas and Asher; sister, Diane Liddle; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in lieu of a Service, at Jams Legacy at 17070 Wright Plaza, Suite 100, in Omaha this Sunday, from 1-4pm. Being a lover of all things furry, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Nebraska Humane Society (nehumanesociety.org, 402-444-7800).

