Whitford, Abigail Rose Age 10 Abigail Rose Whitford, of Bellevue, NE, was pronounced dead on Thursday, August 22nd, from severe brain trauma resulting from being struck by a car while walking inside a crosswalk. Abby always had a twinkle in her bright blue eyes. As a baby, her parents had to keep a close eye on her because she was fearless enough to try anything, but she was fast becoming a mature, responsible young lady. She loved attending school at Trumble Park Elementary in Papillon. She was incredibly smart and enjoyed reading, art, and math, and Abby easily made friends wherever she went. Abby delighted in life's everyday moments, like picking apples on walks, cuddling, and playing cards with family. She was a natural athlete, and loved to dance, swim and practice Tang Soo Do. She inspires her family and friends every day to be kind, brave, and confident because Abby was unapologetically herself never vain, never insecure. And incredibly giving. Death could not stop her spirit or generosity. Following Jesus' teachings of profound selflessness, Abby donated her organs to those in need with the help of the Children's Hospital and Medical Center of Omaha and of her Live On Nebraska donation team. Abby's spark, sassiness, and spirit will Live On in others through each of her donations. Abby was welcomed into her heavenly home by great-grandparents, Harold "Jake" and Leola Baker; Mildred Reinig; Floyd and Faye Neal; Floyd, Jewel, and Clara Whitford; and great-uncles, Bob Gaeta and Wendell Whitford. Family living to honor Abby's memory include her mother, Sarah Whitford (n�e Baker); father, Paul Whitford; brothers, Connor and Benjamin; grandparents, Douglas and Mary Baker, and Clark and Elizabeth "Ebby" Whitford; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. She will also be remembered by countless friends, teachers, and classmates. VISITATION: Thursday, August 29th, at St Columbkille Church from 4-8pm (200 East 6th St, Papillon, NE 68046). ABBY'S CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday the 30th, also at the church, at 11am. There will be a private graveside service. Abby loved bright color and sparkle. She had a fearless, bold sense of style! Visitors can choose to wear clothes that reflect Abby's joy and spunk! Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Whitford family (for charitable distribution to be decided). To register as an organ and tissue donor in memory of Abby, visit LiveOnNebraska.org or your local donation registry. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th St., Harlan, IA 51537 | 712-755-3135 or 800-831-6805
