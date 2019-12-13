Whitfield, Thelma "Cute" Washington

Whitfield, Thelma "Cute" Washington December 24, 1928 - December 8, 2019 Survived by children: Carnell Washington (Dorothy), Diana Washington, Steven Whitfield (Victoria), Marvin Whitfield (Patricia), Doris Whitfield-Copeland; sister, Ruby Lee Cole; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 10am Monday, December 16, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St. VISITATION: 3-5pm Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

