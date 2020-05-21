Whitesel, Fred L. and Judy A. Fred L. Whitesel, age 83 and Judy A. Whitesel, age 81, passed away within hours of each other on May 18, 2020. The couple resided together at Lifecare Center of Elkhorn, NE. Fred was born in Waterloo, Nebraska on November 1, 1936 to the late Frederick and Amanda Whitesel. Judy was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 24, 1939 to the late Henry and Martha Paasch. In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by their daughter, Vicki Whitesel. Fred was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Eipperle. Judy was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Paasch. They were avid campers and were members of Heartland Travelers, Explorers and Twin City Roadrunners. Fred was known to tinker and could fix anything, and Judy was very crafty. They are survived by their son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Phylis Whitesel; grandchildren, Haley, Kayla and Noah Whitesel. The couple will be cremated, and a GRAVESIDE SERVICE is scheduled for 11am on Saturday May 23, 2020, at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery near 186th and Q Street in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
