Whiters, Vesther

Whiters, Vesther Age 97 - May 10, 2020 Survived by three daughters: Doris Lawson, of Fairfield, CA; Paula Alexander and Loretta Ross; grandchildren, great-grand, great-great-grand; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 1-5pm Sunday, Mortuary. Private Graveside Service: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

