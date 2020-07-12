Whitehead, Paul E. February 12, 1942 - July 9, 2020 Age 78 of Ashland, NE. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Jackie Whitehead; sons, Brian Paul (Laurie Little) Whitehead, and Douglas Eric (Amy) Whitehead all of Ashland; grandchildren, Brayden Lee Whitehead, Ellie Marie Whitehead, and Audrey Rose Whitehead; sister, Linda (Chris) Barnes; many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Alvin "Bill" and Bessie Whitehead; brother Dennis Whitehead; daughter-in-law Sandy Whitehead; sister-in-law Jeanette Whitehead. GRAVESIDE SERVICE (Casual Attire): Tuesday, July 14, 10am at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

