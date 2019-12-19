White, Zoe (Matsukis) January 18, 1935 - December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd White; parents, James (Aphrodite) Matsukis; siblings, Gus Matheakis and Nancy Matsukis. Survived by children, Lloyd II (Karina) White (WI) and Marc White; grandchildren, Amethyst, Kristen, Alexander, Dustin, and Krystal; siblings, Michael and Ted Matsukis; sister-in-law, Georgia Matheakis; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, Dec 21, from 4-6pm, with a TRISAGION SERVICE starting at 6pm. All services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Zoe's name to St. John's Greek Orthodox Church (602 Park Ave, Omaha, NE 68105). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.