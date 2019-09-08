White, Shannon Sue November 20, 1962 - September 2, 2019 Survived by son, Joseph White; daughter, Sarah White; longtime significant other, Chuck King, Jr.; grandson, Colton White; step-mom, Velma Snyder, brothers, Anthony Syslo, Sam Snyder; sisters, Felicia (James) Anderson, Ruby (Tom) Sciuga, Kathy (Mike) Grossi, Kristin (John) Pelc; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends from all over the world. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 11, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. SERVICES: Thursday, September 12, 10am at Funeral Home. Interment immediately following the Service at Westlawn.

