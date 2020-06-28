White, Robert Alan September 11, 1958 - June 22, 2020 On June 22, 2020 Robert Alan White of Flint TX, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away after a brief illness at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX. Robert was born on September 11, 1958 in Omaha to Kathleen Stech White and Monte B. White. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann (Trish) White; daughter, Sandra M. White of Los Fresnos, TX; son, Robert Mitchel White of Tyler, TX; grandson, Jhett Russell of Los Fresnos, TX; sisters, Kathleen Joan White Cohen (Stan) of LaFayette CA, Patrica White LaRandeau of Omaha, Joan White Pieper of Carrollton TX, Jaimie L. White of Southburn CT, and Kathryn White Russell (Gary) of Bullard, TX; brothers, Monte B. White, Jr. (Kim) of Plano TX, Jason B. White (Ida) of The Colony TX, and Bret B. White (Katrina) of Haslet, TX; step-mother, Sheril M. White of Bullard, TX; many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Constance L. White, Roxanne White Dozier, and Anne White Brannan. Anyone who knew Robert knew he lived his life to the fullest. With his risk taking and entrepreneurial spirit he entered into the automobile business as a young man and thrived throughout his life at retail sales and wholesaling. In his spare time, Robert and Trish enjoyed traveling on their Harley motorcycles and boating throughout Texas. He developed a love of cooking and grilling in later years and became quite an accomplished chef. Robert was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, TX. His faith was strong and at the end he was at peace. Entombment will be in the Abbey Mausoleum at Restland Memorial Park, Dallas, TX attended by his immediate family. Due to health concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family has decided to hold a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Robert's name to The American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org., or Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701. RESTLAND FUNERAL HOME Dallas, TX 972-238-7111
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.