White, Richard L. Jr. MSgt USAF (Ret.)

White, Richard L. Jr. MSgt USAF (Ret.) Age 66 - November 1, 2019 Richard White of Beaver Lake, Nebraska, was born May 16, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Richard L. and Phyllis (Bess) White, Sr. Richard served in the USAF from 1972-1995 and then worked at Omaha Marine Center from 1998-2015. Preceded in death by parents; and brother, Jeffrey L. White. Survived by wife, Patricia K. (Parks) White; daughter, Christina (Brian) Dizona; son, Scott (Elizabeth) White; grandchildren: Kaylee White, Andrew and Emma Dizona, Aubrey and Brady White; brothers, Kenneth White and Timothy White; sister, Mary Beth (White) Elliott; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 6-8pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Inurnment with Military Honors 11am Friday at Omaha National Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY COUNTY CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.