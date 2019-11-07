White, Richard L. Jr. MSgt USAF (Ret.) May 16, 1953 - November 1, 2019 MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 6-8pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Inurnment with Military Honors 11am Friday at Omaha National Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY COUNTY CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

