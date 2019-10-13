White, Patty L. April 11, 1951 - October 7, 2019 Patty was born to Jeanette and Paul Black. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank White. She is survived by her sons, Jeremy and Christopher White; brothers, Mike and Mark Black; and sisters, Pam Black and Peggy Herzberg. Private Services were held. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

