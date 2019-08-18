White, Patricia Ann

White, Patricia Ann January 8, 1945 - August 16, 2019 Age 74. Patricia was a Nurse for 49 years, most recently at the Omaha V.A. Hospital until her health forced her to retire. Preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Margie White. Survived by her husband of 22 years, Alan Kratzsch; great-great nephew, Tristan Cross; friends Rod and Julie Olpin; and distant relatives. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 20, from 2-8pm, at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, August 21, at 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment in Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to: the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

