White, Norma Jane December 26, 1934 - April 23, 2020 Norma was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifelong homemaker who served her church as an usher/greeter for 20+ years prior to her move to Las Vegas. Norma was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Roy J. White. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Ernie Moore, Mountain Home, AR; daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Tom Anderson, Las Vegas, NV; son and daughter-in-law, Roy and Dina White, Omaha, NE, Granddaughters; Jolene (Clint) Fagen, Genelle (Zach) Girthoffer, Brittany (Ray) Morgan, Sarah Anderson (fianc�, Painter Baarsma), and Nicole White, Grandsons; Tyler White and Matthew White, 9 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Stewart, Omaha, NE, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. VISITATION subject to the CDC guidelines, Wednesday, 4/29/20, 3pm, 72nd Street Chapel, GRAVESIDE SERVICES Thursday, 4/30/20, 1pm Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 4912 Leavenworth. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Apr 29
Visitation
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
3:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Apr 30
Graveside Service
Thursday, April 30, 2020
1:00PM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
4912 Leavenworth St.
Omaha, Ne 68124
