White, Myra April 2, 1931 - May 15, 2020 Myra White was born on April 2, 1931 in Kennard, NE to George and Lillie Wrich. She departed peacefully on May 15, 2020 at Hillcrest Cottages in Papillion, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted White; first husband, Francis "Mac" McAllister; sister, Opal Penke; and brothers, Melvin and Merle Wrich. Myra is survived by her son, Steve McAllister (Gayle Haner) of Blair, NE; daughters, Dianne Christiansen (Ken) of Sun City AZ, and Lori Pieper (John) of Papillion; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Myra loved to travel, especially to Arizona and Laughlin, NV where she enjoyed her favorite pasttime. She enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends and attending special events. She will be missed by her family and friends, especially those at Richmont Village in Bellevue. A Private Family Service will be held next summer. Please consider a donation to Myra's Church, St. James Methodist in Bellevue.

