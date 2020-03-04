White, Lillian Marie (Soukup) July 3, 1936 - March 1, 2020 Lillian was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member and volunteer at Blessed Sacrament for many years. Preceded in death by husband, John; parents, Adolph and Ethel Soukup; brother, Raymond Soukup. Survived by children: Larry (Kathy) White, Patrick White, Kevin (Wendy) White, Kathryn (Terry) Podraza, Susan Dorner and Lori (Tom) Wickwire; 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and 12 siblings. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:30am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church. VISITATION: Thursday beginning at 5pm, followed by a Rosary at 7pm, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair, NE. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

