White, Lelia Mae July 8, 1948 - December 6, 2019 VISITATION: 10-11am Monday, December 16th, with the SERVICE at 11am at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street, Omaha, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

