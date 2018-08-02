White, Jill Marie Age 48 Jill Marie White, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 30, 2018, at her home. Jill was born on January 23, 1970, in Carroll, IA, to Eugene and the late Connie Nieland. Jill graduated from Carroll Kuemper High School in 1988. She then earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa in exercise science. Jill began employment as a Certified Athletic Trainer at Jennie Edmundson in 1993. She worked at many area high schools, but she spent more than 20 years at St. Albert. She was adored and respected for her work there, from her ability to diagnose and treat injuries to her knack for putting a smile on her athletes' faces and her compassion for their daily struggles. In 2013, she received the prestigious Sports Medicine Award by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. In 2015, she transferred to Methodist Health System as a full-time Medical Coder, while continuing to serve part-time as a trainer. A devoted mother, she made this transition in order to attend more of her children's activities. Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Connie Nieland, and her brother, Steve Nieland. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Kevin White; daughter, Bailey; son, Carter; father, Eugene (Becky) Nieland of Breda; brothers, Dan (Karen) Nieland of Breda, and Kevin (Deb) Nieland of Breda; sisters: Jan (Russ) Stork of Waterloo, NE; Lori (Randy) Snyder of Breda; Mary Jo (Frank) Wellenstein of Sioux City; Amy (Kevin) Schreck of Roselle; and Joni (Mike) Klusman of Honey Creek; brother-in-law, Bryan (Rene) White of Carlisle; father-in-law, T. Gary White, and mother-in-law, Pam White, of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. WAKE SERVICE: 4pm Sunday, with a Visitation following until 8pm, at the St. Albert High School gymnasium. FUNERAL MASS: 11am Monday at the St. Albert High School gymnasium. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779
