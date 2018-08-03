White, Jill Marie Jan 23, 1970 - Jul 30, 2018 WAKE SERVICE: 4pm Sunday, with a Visitation following until 8pm, at the St. Albert High School gymnasium. FUNERAL MASS: 11am Monday at the St. Albert High School gymnasium. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

