White, Eric L. June 17, 1981 - April 17, 2020 Preceded in death by his mother, Nancy. Survived by wife, Megan; daughter, Cozette; father, Warren (Sue) White; brothers, Brian (Kateri) White, Kyle (Jessica) White and Jared (Melanie) White; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. VISITATION: Friday, 4-7pm, at the funeral home. Memorials requested to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

