White, Donna L. August 21, 1930 - November 10, 2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Preceded in death by husband, Lewis "Gene"; brothers, Louis and Robert "Rex" Shober; sister, Geraldine Dross. Survived by children: Lewis "Bill" (Ellen) White, Jody (Fred) Galata, Gerald "Rex" White, Mike (Ann) White, Sherri (Darrell) Smith, Steve (Barb) White; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Thursday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

