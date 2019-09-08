White, Denise M. August 18, 1962 - September 5, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Betty L. and Eugene A. Nosal; brother, Doug. Survived by husband, Roger P. White; children: Nicole M. Longwell (Jeremy), Natalie L. White, and Jamie L. Vance (Westley); grandchildren: Oliver and Vivienne; brothers, Kenny L. Nosal (Liz) and Pat A. Nosal (Lynne); nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Tuesday, September 10th at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

