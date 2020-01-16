Whitaker, Patricia L. "Pat"

Whitaker, Patricia L. "Pat" May 4, 1938 - January 13, 2020 Of Omaha. Graduated Central High School. Retired claims processor Mutual of Omaha and New York Life Insurance Company. Preceded by parents, Victor and Elaine (Corkin) Smith; husband, Al Whitaker; daughter, Deborah Shukert; son, Douglas Shukert; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Knight; and sister, Nancy McKain. Survived by daughter, Mary E. "Betsy" (Matt) Hood, Dodge, NE; sons, Tom (Michele) Shukert, Hughesville, MD; Gerry (Kim) Shukert, San Diego, CA; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; sister, June Stuart; brother, David Smith, both of Newbern, NC; nieces and nephews. Pat has been cremated; no services. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

