Whitaker, Oliver W. Jun 4, 1935 - Jul 17, 2018 Preceded by parents, Lenwood and Thelma (Gay) Whitaker. Survived by wife, Faye (Foster) Whitaker; daughter, Sandra Martino; grandchildren, Wayne Martino Jr., and Michelle Martino; great granddaughter, Rylee Martino; siblings, Carolyn (Calvin) Gibson-Patrick, Linwood (Janice) Whitaker, Johnnie Mae Paskins, and Donnell (Augusta) Whitaker; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 9:30am Saturday, July 28 at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday at Forest Lawn. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.