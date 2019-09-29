Wheeler, George E. - Col USAF (Ret)

Wheeler, George E. - Col USAF (Ret) January 7, 1928 - August 22, 2019 Age 91. Col. George E. Wheeler, retired after 30 years of service, accumulated thousands of flying hours participating in combat missons during three conflicts, Korea, Vietnam, and the Cold War. Korea flying the F86, Vietnam the A1, Cold War the F102 and B58 Strategic Bomber. Decorations include the Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit and Bronze Star. As a Deputy Director of Operations for Strategic Air Command he received several medals for leading a joint task force assessing and reporting to the President the status of Continunity of Government. Col. George E. Wheeler and key members of the task force personally presented the results to Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Preceded in death by parents, John and Pearl Wheeler; wife, Barbara; and son, Greg. Survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Gloria McManama (Michael), and Patty McClanathan (Dave); daughter-in-law, Becky Wheeler; step-sons, John and Tom Dorsey; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 1, at 10:30am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by Offutt AFB Honor Guard. Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.