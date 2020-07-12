Wheeler, Connie Jo

Wheeler, Connie Jo April 28, 1951 - July 3, 2020 Connie's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her family: Brian, Sherri, Jace, and Jack (deceased) Wheeler of Papillion, NE; Jesse, Michelle, and Jada Wheeler of Boston, MA; Hilah Wheeler of St. Louis, MO; and Rachel and Lylah Wheeler of Papillion, NE. Connie's family invites you to join them in a Celebration of Connie's life on July 17th. A FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 10:30am at Kahler-Dolce Funeral Home in Papillion, with a Burial Service at Cedardale Cemetery. Refreshments and reminiscing will follow at the Papillion Masonic Lodge. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be sent to Fort Atkinson, the Omaha Spinners and Weavers Guild or the charity of your choice. Fort Atkinson: https://www.fortatkinsononline.org/about-us/foundation; Omaha Spinners and Weavers Guild: info@owsguild.com KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

