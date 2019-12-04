Whalen, Margery February 5, 1931 - December 2, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Harry; twin daughters, Ann and Jane; parents. Survived by children, Harry Whalen, Dan Whalen, Robert Whalen, Randy Whalen, Julia Schwery and Theodore (Wendy) Whalen; sisters, Lois, Boots and Wese; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 7, 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.