Wetzel, Samuel "Sam" October 9, 1952 - May 31, 2020 Omaha - Survived by daughters, Heather Mejia (Joe), Megan Simpson (Brandon); grandchildren: Evan, Ryder, Violet, Vivian; brother, Mark (Judy); Debby. VISITATION: 4-8pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

