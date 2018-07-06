Westphal, Yvonne L. Aug 19, 1930 - Jul 4, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Calvin R. Westphal. Survived by daughters, Linda Karnes (Gary), Vicki Rittner (Marc), Sue Wisbon (Jack), Julie Tomoser (Paul), Karen McGhee (Don); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Angel, Alyce Klockey, Sharon Martin. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, July 9th, 11am Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus, (2617 S. 114th Street). Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to a charity of one's choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

