Weston, Dorothy J.

Weston, Dorothy J. June 27, 1929 - May 16, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, John R. "Jack" Weston. Survived by sons, John M. Weston, and Thomas P. Weston (Kathleen); daughter, Maureen C. Parks (Mike); 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother, Harry Nystrom (Patricia). VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Monday, May 18, 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Henry Doorly Zoo. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Weston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.