Weston, David W. August 7, 1941 - April 17, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Ernie and Marjorie Weston. Survived by wife of 54 years, LaVonne; sons, Earl and John; and grandchildren, Collin (Jacqueline) and Jennifer. SERVICES PENDING Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Weston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.