Westfall, Brian J. November 27, 1974 - June 16, 2020 Survived by children, Jackson and Everett, and their mother, Emmalee; his mother, Dianne Schworer (Dennis); brother, Ryan Westfall (Gina); step-brother, Matthew Schworer (Chip); father, Larry Westfall (Carol); and nieces and nephews, Gabriella, Lucy, Sam, August, Sandon and Holden. For further details, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

