Westerbuhr, John H. June 18, 1968 - July 4, 2020 Age 52, of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Dennis L. Westerbuhr. Survived by mother, Martha E. (Grauberger) Westerbuhr; brother, David Westerbuhr. CELEBRATION OF JOHN'S LIFE: Saturday, July 11, at 2 pm at Christ Is Lord Church, 7119 Irvington Road, Omaha, NE. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

