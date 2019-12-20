West, Sandra Ann (Kazel, Kazelskis) "Sandy" October 9, 1940 - December 18, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Alex and Helen Kazelskis; and brother, Thomas Kazel. Survived by husband of over 50 years, Jerry D. West; son, Jerry A. West (Jenn Cisco); granddaughter, Emma; nephews, Alex and Paul Kazel; brother-in-law, Jay West (Pat); sister-in-law, Jan Mayor (Travis); and many loving relatives and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, December 22nd, 2-4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 23rd, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.